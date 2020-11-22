Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence C. ROLL
ROLL - Lawrence C.
November 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ernest and Henrietta (nee Anderson) Roll; survived by his twin sister, Mary Ann Roll, and brothers Peter, Thomas and James; Lawrence was predeceased by his siblings Paul, Ernest and John; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, Eggertsville, at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.