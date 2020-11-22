ROLL - Lawrence C.
November 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ernest and Henrietta (nee Anderson) Roll; survived by his twin sister, Mary Ann Roll, and brothers Peter, Thomas and James; Lawrence was predeceased by his siblings Paul, Ernest and John; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, Eggertsville, at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.