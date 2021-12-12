Menu
Lawrence C. CONNOLLY
CONNOLLY - Lawrence C.
Of Clarence, entered into rest on December 8, 2021. Loving son of the late John and Barbara Connolly; dear brother of Peggy (Thomas) Reilly, Richard (Mary) Connolly, Joseph (Suzanne) Connolly, Margaret (late Dennis) Bischof, late John Connolly, late Joan Muschner and late Barbara Connolly; also survived by nieces and nephews. No visitation. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Larry was a US Army veteran, who served in the Vietnam War. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
