CONNOLLY - Lawrence C.Of Clarence, entered into rest on December 8, 2021. Loving son of the late John and Barbara Connolly; dear brother of Peggy (Thomas) Reilly, Richard (Mary) Connolly, Joseph (Suzanne) Connolly, Margaret (late Dennis) Bischof, late John Connolly, late Joan Muschner and late Barbara Connolly; also survived by nieces and nephews. No visitation. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Larry was a US Army veteran, who served in the Vietnam War. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com