Lawrence W. "Larry" CURTIS Sr.
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Curtis, Sr. - Lawrence W. "Larry"
Of Lake View, NY, passed away January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Sharon A. Curtis (nee Bobowicz); loving father of the late Larry Curtis, Jr; dear brother of David (Sharon) Curtis and the late Charles Curtis; loving uncle of Jessica (Thomas) Babb and Joshua Curtis; also survived by great-nephews Logan Babb and Christopher Babb. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Larry Sr. was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a dedicated member of the Woodlawn Fire Department. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Share memories and online condolences at
www.kaczorfunerals.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
11
Prayer Service
8:45a.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Lake Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 10, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. RIP. Larry
Louise Ruger
Friend
January 8, 2022
