Curtis, Sr. - Lawrence W. "Larry"
Of Lake View, NY, passed away January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Sharon A. Curtis (nee Bobowicz); loving father of the late Larry Curtis, Jr; dear brother of David (Sharon) Curtis and the late Charles Curtis; loving uncle of Jessica (Thomas) Babb and Joshua Curtis; also survived by great-nephews Logan Babb and Christopher Babb. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Larry Sr. was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a dedicated member of the Woodlawn Fire Department. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.