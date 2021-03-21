Menu
Lawrence E. EDGINGTON
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
EDGINGTON - Lawrence E.
Age 89, of Williamsville, formerly of Penn Yan, NY, died March 19, 2021. Lawrence was a member of Carpenters Local 276 for 70 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed shopping for antiques. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Stadel) Edgington; beloved father of Kelly Maitland, Randy (Heide) Edgington and the late Jeffrey Edgington; father-in-law of Mary Edgington; grandfather of Kayleigh Edgington, Sara Louderback, Hope Edgington, Morgan Mathien, Jane Edgington, and Claire Edgington. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
TOUGH AND SAD DAY, LARRY WAS A TRUE HERO OF MINE. HE WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN. ALL MY SYMPATHY TO HIS FAMILY.
mike shevlin
Friend
March 25, 2021
I was saddened to read of your fathers passing, and those of your mom and Jeffery. May their memories be for a blessing.
Elaine Sugar Kellick
March 21, 2021
