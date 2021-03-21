EDGINGTON - Lawrence E.
Age 89, of Williamsville, formerly of Penn Yan, NY, died March 19, 2021. Lawrence was a member of Carpenters Local 276 for 70 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed shopping for antiques. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Stadel) Edgington; beloved father of Kelly Maitland, Randy (Heide) Edgington and the late Jeffrey Edgington; father-in-law of Mary Edgington; grandfather of Kayleigh Edgington, Sara Louderback, Hope Edgington, Morgan Mathien, Jane Edgington, and Claire Edgington. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.