FORD - Lawrence J.
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Julia M. (Eisensmith) Ford; dearest father of Laurie A. Garland, Jeffrey L. (JanRobin) Ford, Keith (Melissa) Ford and Lawrence K. (Cheryl) Ford; grandfather of Jeffrey (Shauna) Ford Jr., William (Jen) Garland, Joshua Ford, Benjamin Garland, Caylee Ford, Caitlin Garland, Zachary Ford, and Brody Ford; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; son of the late George and Catherine (Benedict) Ford; brother of George (late Wanda) Ford, Marion (late Louis) Schaefer, Michael Ford, Sue (David) Phillips, Cathy (Steve) Wojtowicz, and the late Dick and Barbara Ann Ford; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3-7 PM, at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Ford was the owner of Ford's Deli at Seneca and Babcock, South Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. (face masks are required at the Funeral Home and Church). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.