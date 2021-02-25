Menu
Lawrence J. FORD
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
FORD - Lawrence J.
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Julia M. (Eisensmith) Ford; dearest father of Laurie A. Garland, Jeffrey L. (JanRobin) Ford, Keith (Melissa) Ford and Lawrence K. (Cheryl) Ford; grandfather of Jeffrey (Shauna) Ford Jr., William (Jen) Garland, Joshua Ford, Benjamin Garland, Caylee Ford, Caitlin Garland, Zachary Ford, and Brody Ford; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; son of the late George and Catherine (Benedict) Ford; brother of George (late Wanda) Ford, Marion (late Louis) Schaefer, Michael Ford, Sue (David) Phillips, Cathy (Steve) Wojtowicz, and the late Dick and Barbara Ann Ford; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3-7 PM, at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Ford was the owner of Ford's Deli at Seneca and Babcock, South Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. (face masks are required at the Funeral Home and Church). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site)
65 Ridgewood Rd, South Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
All my condolences to the Ford family.Larry was such a happy friendly person. My brothers Jimmy Bobby and Buddy thought the world of him.All my love and prayers to Julie and Cathy and families...Marianne
Marianne Bell Pierrot
February 27, 2021
Laurie, Mrs. Ford and family, Our sincere condolences for your loss Sending prayers for you and your family Sincerely Larry and Judy Cleveland
Judy Cleveland (Phinney)
February 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Ford family. I have memories of my Grandpa Schaefer taking me to the Ford Deli. Uncle Larry has always been kind hearted to me. This photo is from my wedding 1995.
Wendy Small
February 25, 2021
