HARTRICH - Lawrence G.
October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (Geiger) Hartrich; loving father of David (Jude), Thomas (Karen), Dr. William (Mary Ellen), Jeanne (Michael Jackson), Ronald, Barbra (Gregory) Stewart, and the late Laura Hartrich; dear grandfather of 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of the late James (Mary Ellen), Alletta (James) Ruhland and Joseph (Phyllis) Hartrich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Christopher Roman Catholic Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please assemble at church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.