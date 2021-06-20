Menu
Lawrence T. GRANER
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street
Tonawanda, NY
GRANER - Lawrence T.
Age 87, of Kenmore, passed peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021. Loving husband of the late Dolores E. Graner (nee Zuilkoski). He is survived by his five children, James E. (Sunny), Stephen (Lorie), Susan M. (Darren), Lawrence (Mary Jo) Graner, Julie (Edward) Zupkov and his brother, Ronald Graner; also surviving are eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Adam, David Edward, Katie, Andrew, Colleen, David Aaron and Kara; a great-granddaughter, Hanna, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore on Tuesday beginning at 10 AM. Friends may call from 4-7 PM, on Tuesday, at FRETTHOLD & HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam Street at Seymour in Tonawanda. Interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the American Parkinson's Disease Association are preferred. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
22
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Saint Paul RC Church
33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's R.C. Church
33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
