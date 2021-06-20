GRANER - Lawrence T.
Age 87, of Kenmore, passed peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021. Loving husband of the late Dolores E. Graner (nee Zuilkoski). He is survived by his five children, James E. (Sunny), Stephen (Lorie), Susan M. (Darren), Lawrence (Mary Jo) Graner, Julie (Edward) Zupkov and his brother, Ronald Graner; also surviving are eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Adam, David Edward, Katie, Andrew, Colleen, David Aaron and Kara; a great-granddaughter, Hanna, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore on Tuesday beginning at 10 AM. Friends may call from 4-7 PM, on Tuesday, at FRETTHOLD & HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam Street at Seymour in Tonawanda. Interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the American Parkinson's Disease Association are preferred. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.