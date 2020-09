BISONE - Lawrence J.September 24, 2020, at age 103. Dearest husband of the late Marie C. (nee Caluori) Bisone. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com