Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence J. "Larry" LORENZ
LORENZ - Lawrence J. "Larry"
September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 44 years, to Mary Ellen (nee Botticello) Lorenz; devoted father of Christopher M., Jeffrey P. (Bridget) and Thomas M. (Tania) Lorenz; loving grandfather of Dominic and Cameron Lorenz; cherished son of the late John and Wanda Lorenz; dear brother of John (Florence) Lorenz, Kenneth (Theresa) Lorenz, Joseph (Aubrey) Lorenz and Donna (late James) Monaco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday, September 8th, from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen's Church (2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072) Wednesday, September 9th, at 10:00 AM. Donations can be made in Larry's memory to ALS Foundation at als.org. Please share your condolences online at www.mertzfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.