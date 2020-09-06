LORENZ - Lawrence J. "Larry"
September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 44 years, to Mary Ellen (nee Botticello) Lorenz; devoted father of Christopher M., Jeffrey P. (Bridget) and Thomas M. (Tania) Lorenz; loving grandfather of Dominic and Cameron Lorenz; cherished son of the late John and Wanda Lorenz; dear brother of John (Florence) Lorenz, Kenneth (Theresa) Lorenz, Joseph (Aubrey) Lorenz and Donna (late James) Monaco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday, September 8th, from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen's Church (2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072) Wednesday, September 9th, at 10:00 AM. Donations can be made in Larry's memory to ALS Foundation at als.org
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.