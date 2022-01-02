Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence J. KAUFMANN
KAUFMANN - Lawrence J.
Of East Aurora, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, surrounded by family. Loving father to Peggy (Kurt) Kvandal, Lori (Patrick) Durski, Gregory (Marcia) Kaufmann and Patricia Young; survived by his dear sister, Ann (Len) Connelly, and many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Kaufmann Jr., brothers Staff Sgt. Martin Kaufmann, William Kaufmann, Vincent Kaufmann and sisters Marjorie (Jim) Boyle, Noreen (Norm) Nason and Phylis (John) Simpson; beloved grandfather to Amanda, Karie, Megan, Lawrence, Kelsey, Kathleen, Gregory, Patrick and Julia; great-grandfather to Enzo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation in his name. Services will be announced at a later date to properly celebrate his wonderful life.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.