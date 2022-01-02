KAUFMANN - Lawrence J.

Of East Aurora, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, surrounded by family. Loving father to Peggy (Kurt) Kvandal, Lori (Patrick) Durski, Gregory (Marcia) Kaufmann and Patricia Young; survived by his dear sister, Ann (Len) Connelly, and many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Kaufmann Jr., brothers Staff Sgt. Martin Kaufmann, William Kaufmann, Vincent Kaufmann and sisters Marjorie (Jim) Boyle, Noreen (Norm) Nason and Phylis (John) Simpson; beloved grandfather to Amanda, Karie, Megan, Lawrence, Kelsey, Kathleen, Gregory, Patrick and Julia; great-grandfather to Enzo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation in his name. Services will be announced at a later date to properly celebrate his wonderful life.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.