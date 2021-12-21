LaPAGLIA - Lawrence R., Sr.
December 18, 2021, of Williamsville, at age 76, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Rexicker) LaPaglia; devoted father of Sharon (Mark) Johnson, Kristine LaPaglia, Kathy Majeski, Gina (Russ) Capizzi, Richard (Carrie) LaPaglia and the late Lawrence R. LaPaglia, Jr.; loving grandfather of Richard, Andrew LaPaglia, Julianna, Dominique (Tim Koch) and Nicholas (Karli Burford) Capizzi; great-grandfather of Kash Koch. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins), where prayers will be offered on Thursday, at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM, from Ss. Peter & Paul R.C. Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.