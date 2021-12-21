Menu
Lawrence R. LaPAGLIA Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
LaPAGLIA - Lawrence R., Sr.
December 18, 2021, of Williamsville, at age 76, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Rexicker) LaPaglia; devoted father of Sharon (Mark) Johnson, Kristine LaPaglia, Kathy Majeski, Gina (Russ) Capizzi, Richard (Carrie) LaPaglia and the late Lawrence R. LaPaglia, Jr.; loving grandfather of Richard, Andrew LaPaglia, Julianna, Dominique (Tim Koch) and Nicholas (Karli Burford) Capizzi; great-grandfather of Kash Koch. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins), where prayers will be offered on Thursday, at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM, from Ss. Peter & Paul R.C. Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Dec
23
Prayer Service
8:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Ss. Peter & Paul R.C. Church
5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP my friend.. Prayers for you and your family. You definitely will be missed.
Joseph C Notartomas
December 22, 2021
Prayers to all of the LaPaglia family....Hugs
Maggie Wilds
December 22, 2021
Family and Friends-Over 40 we were Friends.In Business and Family Gatherings-My Heart is Broken for your Family.My memories are full.I will miss you My Friend.I Love You.Truckers Forever
Kevin & Jill O´Sullivan
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results