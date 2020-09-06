Menu
Lawrence M. "Larry" DROZD
DROZD - Lawrence M. "Larry"
On September 2, 2020, Larry had passed on to a more peaceful existence. He was born August 26, 1950, to the late Marion L. and late Helen T. (Ziolkowski) Drozd; he was the brother to Marion (Joanne) Drozd, Delphine (late Bernard) Zglinicki, Pauline (John) Bruno, Audrey (Rick) Sorrento, Andrea Drozd, Noreen (Tony) Saccone and the late Jonathan Drozd; he is survived by many nieces and nephews, aunt Phyllis Drozd and uncle Ray Drozd; and Ziolkowski and Drozd cousins. Larry lived a life of quiet solitude, where he found solace in music, books and sports. A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
