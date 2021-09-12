McIntyre -Lawrence T. "Larry" Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on September 10, 2021. Devoted husband of Nancy A. McIntyre (nee Hooper); beloved father of Christopher (Melanie) McIntyre, Lori (Andrew) Schwendner, and Jeffrey (Emma) McIntyre; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Bradley, Henry, Luke, and Grace; brother of James F. McIntyre; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. John Paul II Roman Catholic Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or St. John Paul II Parish.