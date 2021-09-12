McIntyre -Lawrence T.

"Larry"

Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on September 10, 2021. Devoted husband of Nancy A. McIntyre (nee Hooper); beloved father of Christopher (Melanie) McIntyre, Lori (Andrew) Schwendner, and Jeffrey (Emma) McIntyre; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Bradley, Henry, Luke, and Grace; brother of James F. McIntyre; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. John Paul II Roman Catholic Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or St. John Paul II Parish.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.