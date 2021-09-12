Menu
Lawrence T. "Larry" McINTYRE
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
McIntyre -Lawrence T.
"Larry"
Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on September 10, 2021. Devoted husband of Nancy A. McIntyre (nee Hooper); beloved father of Christopher (Melanie) McIntyre, Lori (Andrew) Schwendner, and Jeffrey (Emma) McIntyre; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Bradley, Henry, Luke, and Grace; brother of James F. McIntyre; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. John Paul II Roman Catholic Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or St. John Paul II Parish.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Location
4199 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY
Sep
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Paul II Church
2052 Lakeview Ave, Lake View, NY
Nancy, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Eileen Scarsella
Friend
September 16, 2021
Nancy so sorry to hear of the loss of your dear husband Larry my deepest sympathy to you and your family you are all in my prayers
Cheryl KROPCZYNSKI
September 15, 2021
Andrew, Lori, and family, I'm so sorry to hear Sending you prayers at this very difficult time. Cherish the great memories you all shared together..
Marylou Cole
September 12, 2021
