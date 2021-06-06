MOORE - Lawrence E.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on May 25, 2021. Loving son of the late Nettie E. Jackson and the late James Moore; preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Moore, two sisters, Maxine McBride and Patricia Moore. He leaves to mourn his passing, one sister, Elaine Moore and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (June 12th) at 11 AM for a Funeral Service. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.