Lawrence R. "Larry" MOSHER
1944 - 2021
MOSHER - Lawrence R. "Larry"
Age 77 of Buffalo, NY, March 2, 2021. Father of Jessica Mosher; brother of Bruce (Carol) Mosher, Barbara (Robert) Conniff, Joan (Bob) DiFulgentiz and Julie (Mark) Kleiman; son of the late Lester and Gertrude (nee Lipe) Mosher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg, NY. Larry was a 1962 graduate and honored basketball player of Hamburg High School. He was an accomplished athlete and continued being an avid sports fan throughout life with his favorites being Duke basketball and Yankee baseball. He worked as a waiter, ending his career at Romanello's Restaurant in Buffalo. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. I am so very happy Steve and I got to lunch with him before the pandemic. He will be missed.
Judi Mosher Bassini
March 21, 2021
Julie Kleiman
Family
March 5, 2021
This is Julie, Mark, and Eric Kleiman. We have collaborated and made a video for Larry. Jessica sent us some of these pictures and we obtained the music and poems, at the end of this video, from Larry's Facebook account. He will be missed dearly.
Julie Kleiman
Sister
March 4, 2021
