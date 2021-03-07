MOSHER - Lawrence R. "Larry"
Age 77 of Buffalo, NY, March 2, 2021. Father of Jessica Mosher; brother of Bruce (Carol) Mosher, Barbara (Robert) Conniff, Joan (Bob) DiFulgentiz and Julie (Mark) Kleiman; son of the late Lester and Gertrude (nee Lipe) Mosher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg, NY. Larry was a 1962 graduate and honored basketball player of Hamburg High School. He was an accomplished athlete and continued being an avid sports fan throughout life with his favorites being Duke basketball and Yankee baseball. He worked as a waiter, ending his career at Romanello's Restaurant in Buffalo. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.