Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence PICCIRILLI
PICCIRILLI - Lawrence
Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie L. (nee Taneff) Piccirilli; devoted father of Jeffrey (Cindy) Piccirilli and Julie (Tom) Story; cherished grandfather of Justin (Brenda George) Story, Tara (Daryl) Stover, Jillian Piccirilli and Michael (Sara Woods) Piccirilli; adored great-grandfather of Owen; loving son of the late Vincent and Mary Piccirilli; dear brother of Joanne (late Antonio) DeAngelis, late Eugene (late Marilyn) Piccirilli, late Russell (Dorothy) Piccirilli, late Carmella (late Rudolf) Heferle and the late Antoinette (late Eugene) Smolkovich; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Thursday, from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Piccirilli served with the Army National Guard. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.