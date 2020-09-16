PICCIRILLI - Lawrence
Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie L. (nee Taneff) Piccirilli; devoted father of Jeffrey (Cindy) Piccirilli and Julie (Tom) Story; cherished grandfather of Justin (Brenda George) Story, Tara (Daryl) Stover, Jillian Piccirilli and Michael (Sara Woods) Piccirilli; adored great-grandfather of Owen; loving son of the late Vincent and Mary Piccirilli; dear brother of Joanne (late Antonio) DeAngelis, late Eugene (late Marilyn) Piccirilli, late Russell (Dorothy) Piccirilli, late Carmella (late Rudolf) Heferle and the late Antoinette (late Eugene) Smolkovich; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Thursday, from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Piccirilli served with the Army National Guard. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.