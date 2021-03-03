Menu
Lawrence PIERCE
PIERCE - Lawrence
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 25, 2021. Devoted father of Marcellus Pierce; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Pierce; loving son of the late Otis and Carrie Pierce; dear brother of Wanda, Brenda (Larry), Shirley and the late Robert, late Irene, late Carolyn. Relatives and friends may visit Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday from 11:30 AM-12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Pierce was a Buffalo Firefighter of the IAFF No. 282. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church
641 Masten Ave, Buffalo, NY
Mar
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church
641 Masten Ave, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to the family.Lawrence was a long time friend since Howard Street and School #75. I am truly saddened by his passing.He will be missed.Rest in peace Lawrence,my friend.. God be with you and your family
Elizabeth Callahan
March 3, 2021
