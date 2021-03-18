READ - Lawrence E.
March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne Cutler Read; dearest father of Wendy Suzanne (Michael) Reynolds, Lawrence Randall (Kristen Rae) Read and the late L. Scott (Becky A. Lukan) Read; proud grandfather of Sarah and Emily Reynolds, Preston Burton and Pierce Lawrence Read; brother of Nancy Read Coburn and the late Mary Ann Read (late Paul "Buzzy") Masaschi; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive on Friday, March 19, from 3-7 PM, at the BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Masks are required and capacity limitations will be observed due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Funeral Service will be held privately by the family at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Live streaming of Mr. Read's Funeral Services on Saturday morning at 10 AM, will be available at https://m.facebook.com/westminsterbflo/
. Memorials may be made to L. Scott Read Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Williamsville Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 45, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.