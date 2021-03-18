Menu
Lawrence E. READ
READ - Lawrence E.
March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne Cutler Read; dearest father of Wendy Suzanne (Michael) Reynolds, Lawrence Randall (Kristen Rae) Read and the late L. Scott (Becky A. Lukan) Read; proud grandfather of Sarah and Emily Reynolds, Preston Burton and Pierce Lawrence Read; brother of Nancy Read Coburn and the late Mary Ann Read (late Paul "Buzzy") Masaschi; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive on Friday, March 19, from 3-7 PM, at the BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Masks are required and capacity limitations will be observed due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Funeral Service will be held privately by the family at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Live streaming of Mr. Read's Funeral Services on Saturday morning at 10 AM, will be available at https://m.facebook.com/westminsterbflo/. Memorials may be made to L. Scott Read Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Williamsville Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 45, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Growing up a few doors from the Reads, myself and all the other young guys in the neighborhood idolized Larry. He and George were always engaged in some amazing, dangerous enterprise we watched with envy. As he grew older he was always at the center of any social group; at Williamsville. High, Albion or Lotus Bay. People loved being with him, especially girls. When he married the astoundingly beautiful Sue my four years younger ego tilted back and forth between rank jealously and admiration. The old Readers Digest each month carried a "my Most Unforgetable Character" column. For me that was Larry Read. Bob Schultz
Bob schultz
April 3, 2021
So many great memories at the Reads pool with Grandma J! We are sorry for your loss, Wendy and family. Your Dad will be missed.
Jennifer Jantzi-Schlichter
March 22, 2021
Wendy & Family, Our sincere condolences. Your Dad was one of a kind, a gentleman and a true blue friend! We have a lot of great memories through Rotary over many years. He will be missed terribly. Bill & Cynthia Thuman
Bill Thuman
March 21, 2021
Saddened to hear that Suzanne Cutler Read's husband has passed away. My grandmother who was related to Helen Cutler took me to Suzanne's wedding to Lawrence many years ago when I was just 16 years old. Suzanne was a beautiful bride. I never forgot that wedding. Sorry for your loss.
Lynne (Hayhurst) Kozerski
March 20, 2021
Wendy and Family, Sending love your way. The whole Jantzi crew was saddened to hear this news. So many wonderful memories at the READ pool. Your parents gave us a place to create amazing memories. Both of your parents brought so much joy to grandma and grandpa Jantzi. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Shannon Jantzi(Gibson)
March 20, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to Randy, Wendy, the Reads and the Reynolds families. Larry was a loving Dad, Grandfather and family man who will be missed by many.
David DiPasquale
March 19, 2021
Wendy, please accept my deepest condolences. Mr Larry will always live in my best memories.
Frank Cuginos
March 18, 2021
Oh my...I think no family is connected closer in fond memories and friendship to me than the Reads. Our summer cottages were across a short lawn from each other. So many stories. I was so very glad that Larry (always "Little" Larry for me) came to Lotus Bay with Wendy several years ago for a reunion of the old crowd. I have kept the photo of Larry and me, he in his boulder hat, standing next to his Ford. A reminder of a time long long ago. RIP Larry. So grateful to have known you and your family. To Nancy especially, condolences and much love.
Greg Coward
March 18, 2021
I am at a loss for words. My love and prayers for Wendy and all of the family and that Larry is at peace.
Barbara Billings Howe
March 18, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear about Larry's passing. I have so many memories growing up of the entire family and the pool and volleyball and countless nights in the yard.
Jason Cataldo
March 18, 2021
We have so many good memories of Larry, Susie and Scott in Aruba. He will really be missed by us all. Sending our Love and Prayers.
Mike and Darlene Markarian
March 18, 2021
Dear Wendy, Reynolds family and Read family, We are so sorry for the loss of your special Dad and Grandfather. The Jantzis have so many wonderful memories on Heim Rd and in your parents pool. Your Dad had a beautiful life. May he be in glory now with your Mom and brother and those special people in their lives that have passed before them.
Greg and Sue Jantzi
March 18, 2021
