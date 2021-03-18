Oh my...I think no family is connected closer in fond memories and friendship to me than the Reads. Our summer cottages were across a short lawn from each other. So many stories. I was so very glad that Larry (always "Little" Larry for me) came to Lotus Bay with Wendy several years ago for a reunion of the old crowd. I have kept the photo of Larry and me, he in his boulder hat, standing next to his Ford. A reminder of a time long long ago. RIP Larry. So grateful to have known you and your family. To Nancy especially, condolences and much love.

Greg Coward March 18, 2021