Lawrence M. SZARACHAN
SZARACHAN - Lawrence M.
March 5, 2022. Son of the late Jean (Soltys) and Stanley Szarachan; companion of the late Leo Long; survived by cousins and many friends. Mr. Szarachan was a former teacher in the Williamsville Central School District for 32 years. Lawrence's love of teaching and nature followed him in his retirement, teaching his friends about what he loved the most, the City of Buffalo and all it had to offer. He was a member of the Buffalo Zoo, volunteered for many years at Tifft Nature Preserve and the Botanical Gardens. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, at 1 PM. Please assemble at the Main Gate at Delaware Ave. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
