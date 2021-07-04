Menu
Lawrence H. TONI
1947 - 2021
June 30, 2021, age 74. Beloved husband of Catherine M. (nee Sorci) Toni; loving father of Ryan (Sarah) Toni and Joseph Toni; cherished grandfather of Camden and Griffin; caring brother of Patricia (Robert) Hosie and the late James (Kathy) Toni, Diane (Emerson) Healy, Candace (George) Foley, Joseph (Pamela) and Peggy Toni; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
