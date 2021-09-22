VOIGHT - Lawrence V. "Larry"
September 19, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joan (nee Wysocki) Voight. Loving father of Gary (Kristine), Patricia (Robert) Hudson Jr. and the late Lisa Voight. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Tara), Jeffrey (Karlie), Matthew, Brandon, Ryan, Logan and Alexis. Great-grandfather of four. Devoted brother of Kenneth (Barbara) Harla and the late Gloria (late Donald) Summers. Brother-in-law of David (Helen) Keller. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was an avid sports fan. He was a longtime little league coach as well as coach for St. Josaphat's baseball and basketball. A special thank you to the staff at Elderwood at Lancaster, for taking such good care of him. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 9 AM, in St. Josaphat's R.C. Church, (William and Peoria Sts.), Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Interment in St Adalbert's Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.