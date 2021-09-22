Menu
Lawrence V. "Larry" VOIGHT
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
VOIGHT - Lawrence V. "Larry"
September 19, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joan (nee Wysocki) Voight. Loving father of Gary (Kristine), Patricia (Robert) Hudson Jr. and the late Lisa Voight. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Tara), Jeffrey (Karlie), Matthew, Brandon, Ryan, Logan and Alexis. Great-grandfather of four. Devoted brother of Kenneth (Barbara) Harla and the late Gloria (late Donald) Summers. Brother-in-law of David (Helen) Keller. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was an avid sports fan. He was a longtime little league coach as well as coach for St. Josaphat's baseball and basketball. A special thank you to the staff at Elderwood at Lancaster, for taking such good care of him. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 9 AM, in St. Josaphat's R.C. Church, (William and Peoria Sts.), Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Interment in St Adalbert's Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Josaphat's R.C. Church
William and Peoria Sts., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Joan my deepest condolences go out to you and your family. I will miss the drive by. Sorry for your loss he was a nice person and neighbor.
Dorothy Cwiklinski's
Friend
October 19, 2021
My condolences to Gary and his entire family. I grew up in Cheektowaga and Mr. Voight was one of my favorite baseball coaches for St. Josaphat's and Cheektowaga Southside Little League. May he Rest In Peace.
Kerry Stachura
September 27, 2021
