Lawrence "Poacher" WITTMANN
WITTMANN - Lawrence
"Poacher"
Of Akron, passed away on September 5, 2021. Lawrence is survived by his loving children, Nicolle Wittmann and Adam Wittmann; cherished granddaughter, Gianna LoTempio; his brothers, Dave Wittmann, Dale Wittmann, and Edward Wittmann; his sisters, Marie Aquilana, Elizabeth Farr, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Robert Wittmann and Aloysius Wittmann. A brief Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, NY 14001 followed by a Graveside Service with Military Honors at the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu at 2:00 PM. Please visit rossakron.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
