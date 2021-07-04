Menu
Lawrence M. YORE
YORE - Lawrence M.
Of Buffalo entered into rest July 1, 2021. Adored father of Lisa (Jonathan) Aronica and Jeffrey (Laura) Perkins; loving son of the late Lawrence and Mary Jane Yore; dear brother of Peggy Yore, Chuck (Nancy) Yore and Patricia (late Lee) Paine; former companion and friend of Eileen Pegg; also survived by many family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great guy! Funny!!!! Excellent boss to work for. He was very loyal to the people who worked for him! Rest in Christ's peace my friend!
Kevin Barrett
Work
July 8, 2021
By far the greatest supervisor to walk that tunnel. God bless the family.
Mark Cullens
Work
July 5, 2021
My condolences to Larry´s family. I worked with Larry in the Control lab when I first started at Dunlop. Lots of good memories.
Tom Marks
Work
July 4, 2021
RIP my friend
Rory Moran
Friend
July 4, 2021
Rest In Peace Larry.
Carm
Work
July 4, 2021
condolences to the Yore family during these difficult times. Larry was a great fun loving guy may he RIP .
steve m attwood
Work
July 4, 2021
Deepest sympathy to his family. Larry was my boss for a time at Dunlop Tire. He was a great guy. So sorry to his family for your loss.
Jim "Murph´" Markiewicz
Work
July 4, 2021
