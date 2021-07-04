YORE - Lawrence M.
Of Buffalo entered into rest July 1, 2021. Adored father of Lisa (Jonathan) Aronica and Jeffrey (Laura) Perkins; loving son of the late Lawrence and Mary Jane Yore; dear brother of Peggy Yore, Chuck (Nancy) Yore and Patricia (late Lee) Paine; former companion and friend of Eileen Pegg; also survived by many family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.