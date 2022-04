YORE - Lawrence M.Of Buffalo entered into rest July 1, 2021. Adored father of Lisa (Jonathan) Aronica and Jeffrey (Laura) Perkins; loving son of the late Lawrence and Mary Jane Yore; dear brother of Peggy Yore, Chuck (Nancy) Yore and Patricia (late Lee) Paine; former companion and friend of Eileen Pegg; also survived by many family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com