MEJIA - Lazaro
Of Blasdell, entered into rest March 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Deborah M. (nee Nayda) Mejia; devoted father of Laurie (Justin) Hudson, Pamela (James) Pap and Michael Mejia; cherished grandfather of Ethan, Jacob, Katelynn and Sophina; loving son of Clementina (nee Barajas) and the late Robert Garcia; dear brother of Juventino Mejia, Graciela Morales, Baltazar (Jackie) Mejia, Gustavo (Jean) Mejia and the late Angel Luis Morales and Mona Miles; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Mejia was a Army veteran of the Vietnam War. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2021.