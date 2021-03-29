Menu
MEJIA - Lazaro
Of Blasdell, entered into rest March 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Deborah M. (nee Nayda) Mejia; devoted father of Laurie (Justin) Hudson, Pamela (James) Pap and Michael Mejia; cherished grandfather of Ethan, Jacob, Katelynn and Sophina; loving son of Clementina (nee Barajas) and the late Robert Garcia; dear brother of Juventino Mejia, Graciela Morales, Baltazar (Jackie) Mejia, Gustavo (Jean) Mejia and the late Angel Luis Morales and Mona Miles; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Mejia was a Army veteran of the Vietnam War. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Mar
31
31
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Our deepest sympathies to Lalo's family. I will truly miss our chats over the fence while gardening. Storeies about his grandchildren and trips to the casino! He always made me laugh. He will be missed.
Paul and Colleen Renzoni
March 31, 2021
