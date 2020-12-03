Menu
L.C. WILSON
WILSON - L.C.
Of Buffalo, November 19, 2020. Retiree of General Motors; loving father of Latangela (D.C.), Shawn (Catrice), Tchnavia M. (Leeland) Wilson, Brian Wilson, Tabatha Newby and Shenita Johnson; grandfather of eleven; great-grandfather of four; survived by two sisters, six brothers and a host of family and friends. Public walk-through Thursday 4-7 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Private service Friday at True Vine Christian Center, 25 Avery Place. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue , Buffalo, NY 14215
Funeral services provided by:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
