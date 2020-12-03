WILSON - L.C.

Of Buffalo, November 19, 2020. Retiree of General Motors; loving father of Latangela (D.C.), Shawn (Catrice), Tchnavia M. (Leeland) Wilson, Brian Wilson, Tabatha Newby and Shenita Johnson; grandfather of eleven; great-grandfather of four; survived by two sisters, six brothers and a host of family and friends. Public walk-through Thursday 4-7 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Private service Friday at True Vine Christian Center, 25 Avery Place. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.