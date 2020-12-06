CRAY - Leadley Lorenzo

Age 69, of Buffalo, NY, passed peacefully on November 24, 2020, at Sisters of Charity Hospital. Leadley enjoyed living life and meeting people from an early age. Leadley, his brother Patrick, and friend Al Garrison were well known in the city for managing the popular club Maxel's. He also enjoyed traveling on the open road and could drive anything with wheels, as his career showed. Leadley worked at the Buffalo Courier-Express as a Hopper, driver, and eventually a District Manager. He went on to drive for Greyhound and various trucking companies. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, cooking, and music. He was survived by his siblings, Valeria Cray, Patrick Cray (Michelle), Linda Cray Maclin' Randall (Tony), Alonzo Cray, Bobbie Gene Cray, and Reginald L. Cray (Olivia); his children, Dana Cray (Rhonda), Lasandra Cray, Jennelle Cray-Pelamoko (Mokeli), Lynette Cray (Jenny); and nephew/son Hiram Lee Cray; his grandchildren, Nina and Xzavier Cray, Dominic Crum, Masai and Zahra Pelamoko; and a host of nieces and nephews. A virtual memorial was held for close family and friends via Zoom on December 4, 2020.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.