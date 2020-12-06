Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leadley Lorenzo CRAY
CRAY - Leadley Lorenzo
Age 69, of Buffalo, NY, passed peacefully on November 24, 2020, at Sisters of Charity Hospital. Leadley enjoyed living life and meeting people from an early age. Leadley, his brother Patrick, and friend Al Garrison were well known in the city for managing the popular club Maxel's. He also enjoyed traveling on the open road and could drive anything with wheels, as his career showed. Leadley worked at the Buffalo Courier-Express as a Hopper, driver, and eventually a District Manager. He went on to drive for Greyhound and various trucking companies. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, cooking, and music. He was survived by his siblings, Valeria Cray, Patrick Cray (Michelle), Linda Cray Maclin' Randall (Tony), Alonzo Cray, Bobbie Gene Cray, and Reginald L. Cray (Olivia); his children, Dana Cray (Rhonda), Lasandra Cray, Jennelle Cray-Pelamoko (Mokeli), Lynette Cray (Jenny); and nephew/son Hiram Lee Cray; his grandchildren, Nina and Xzavier Cray, Dominic Crum, Masai and Zahra Pelamoko; and a host of nieces and nephews. A virtual memorial was held for close family and friends via Zoom on December 4, 2020.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.