QUINLIVAN - Leah A.
August 29, 2020. Loving daughter of the late John D. and Rita (nee Church) Quinlivan; beloved mother of Kate (William) Mason; dearest sister of Mark Quinlivan, Kathleen Wright and Lisa (Carl Lutz) Quinlivan; loving aunt of Alison (Nathan) Nugent, Kyle Lutz, Ian Lutz and Erin Lutz. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 11:30 AM, at Infant of Prague Church, 931 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in honor of Leah to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.