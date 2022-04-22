Menu
Lee K. LAWTON
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
Calling hours
Apr, 23 2022
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
LAWTON - Lee K.
April 21, 2022, of Cattaraugus, NY, formerly of North Collins, NY. Loving husband of the late Nancy (Mammoser) Lawton. Loving father of Deborah (Craig) Nickson-Thomas, Joseph (Kim), Paul (Tara) Mammoser and Denise Coon. Grandfather of Alannah, Myles, Michael, Mark, Daniel, CJ, Emma and Zachary. Brother of Paul (Judy) Lawton, Carol (William) Meetze and the late Maynard (Patricia and Karen) Lawton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Saturday from 7-9 PM and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Apr
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Apr
24
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Apr
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to you for the loss of your brother, Lee. I hope the wonderful memories will help you through this difficult time. May God comfort the family
with His love and strength.
Bonnie Rowe-Smith
Acquaintance
April 21, 2022
