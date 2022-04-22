LAWTON - Lee K.

April 21, 2022, of Cattaraugus, NY, formerly of North Collins, NY. Loving husband of the late Nancy (Mammoser) Lawton. Loving father of Deborah (Craig) Nickson-Thomas, Joseph (Kim), Paul (Tara) Mammoser and Denise Coon. Grandfather of Alannah, Myles, Michael, Mark, Daniel, CJ, Emma and Zachary. Brother of Paul (Judy) Lawton, Carol (William) Meetze and the late Maynard (Patricia and Karen) Lawton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Saturday from 7-9 PM and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.