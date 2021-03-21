LEMON - Lee Edward Sr.
Transitioned peacefully March 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Cassandra L. (nee Coleman); father of Lisa Lemon-Holmes (Roderick), Latasha Lemon-Wright of Charlotte, North Carolina, Yolonda Reynolds-Jones (Gregory), and Lee E. Lemon Jr.; step-father of Saran Lucas-Askew (Damon Sr.); son of the late Jeremiah and Willarmae (nee Benbow) Lemon; brother of Margaret, Matthew (Theodore) Lemon of Buffalo, New York, and Preston Lemon of Ocala, Florida; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Friday, March 26, 2021, 4 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11 AM - 12 noon at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, New York, where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Michael Chapman officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.