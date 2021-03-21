Menu
Lee Edward LEMON Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
LEMON - Lee Edward Sr.
Transitioned peacefully March 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Cassandra L. (nee Coleman); father of Lisa Lemon-Holmes (Roderick), Latasha Lemon-Wright of Charlotte, North Carolina, Yolonda Reynolds-Jones (Gregory), and Lee E. Lemon Jr.; step-father of Saran Lucas-Askew (Damon Sr.); son of the late Jeremiah and Willarmae (nee Benbow) Lemon; brother of Margaret, Matthew (Theodore) Lemon of Buffalo, New York, and Preston Lemon of Ocala, Florida; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Friday, March 26, 2021, 4 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11 AM - 12 noon at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, New York, where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Michael Chapman officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY
Miss Casandra, I just now learned of your terrible loss of Mr. Lee. He was a wonderful neighbor and I will always miss his sweet smile and cheerful banter. Deepest sympathy to you and your whole family. I am nearby shoul you need me.... 232 Courtland. Neighbors are nearby for you. Betty & Steve
Betty Tryjankowski
Other
June 17, 2021
Gone too soon, he will be truly missed.
Valerie Barnes
Acquaintance
March 27, 2021
Condolences to Cassandra Lemon. So sorry to hear of the passing of your husband Lee. May God strengthen and comfort you. Your neighbors, Janet and Kenney.
Janet Thomas
March 27, 2021
Rest Easy Mr Lee
William Monroe
Acquaintance
March 26, 2021
Rest in paradise Mr. Lee
Anita Taylor
Acquaintance
March 26, 2021
May God continue to strengthen and bless your family in this time of loss. I love you
Nadine Brown
March 26, 2021
Expressing my condolences to the family and friends.
Monique
March 25, 2021
You will be missed
Amanda and Jay
March 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lee passing. May God bless and strength the family. Rest in peace Lee.
Barbara Mellerson Thompson
March 23, 2021
Sending my condolences to Cassandra & family. My thoughts & prayers are with you all. God´s love & peace to the family
Sharon Davis
March 22, 2021
Condolences to your family. Goodbye old friend of almost 60 years! Pam Lewis
Pamela Lewis
March 22, 2021
Cassandra and family my deepest condolences.
Barb Thomas
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the family! My thoughts & prayer's are with you all!
Pattie Benning
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. My condolences to the family.
Tee Tee
March 21, 2021
My condolences and prayers go out to the entire family
Gerard Stewart
March 21, 2021
Rest in Peace My Brother, Job well Done
Glenn E Belton Sr
March 21, 2021
Even though I didn´t see Lee that often, whenever we saw each other, it was like we talked everyday. I´ll miss running into him once or twice a year.
Tee Tee
March 21, 2021
