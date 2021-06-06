Menu
Legrand L. HALL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
HALL - Legrand L.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Carrie Hall (nee Williams); devoted father of Marlin (Anjana) Hall, Marlena (James) Huntley and David (Davina) Daughtry; adored grandfather of Madison, Jaydon and Shauna Hall, Jada, Ciara and Gabrielle Huntley and Kamara and Karringtin Daughtry; loving son of the late Roosevelt and Eunice Hall; he is survived by four sisters, Dale Davis, Marcella Foster, Jacquelyn Baker and Xantat Everett. Legrand served the Buffalo community as a pharmacist for nearly 40 years. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Monday from 10-11 AM, with a Funeral Service to follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
