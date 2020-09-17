HARRIS - Leila M. (nee Wright)
September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Jr.; dear mother of Brian; loving grandmother of Kyle, Samantha, Matthew, Anthony, and Dominick; great-grandmother of Matthew Jr.; sister of Pam, Bill, Beverly, and the late Howard and Clifford; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1-4 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, Monday 9:30 AM, please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.