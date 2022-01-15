CORY - Leland Roger "Lee"

Of Chestertown, MD passed away peacefully at Compass Regional Hospice on January 5, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His loving wife of 50 years, Alice (Ostrander) from Buffalo, NY, was by his side.Lee was born at home during blizzard conditions in Clarence, NY to the late George (Al) and Bernice (Wyman) Cory. He attended school in Clarence and Honeoye Falls, NY, graduated from The State University of New York at Buffalo, Wharton School's Graduate Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and New York Central Railroad's Management Training Program. Lee served in the U.S Army's 24th Evacuation Hospital at Long Binh, Vietnam. During civilian life he entered the financial services arena, retiring to Chestertown from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia as a special project analyst. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister and two brothers: Judith Beers-Mason (Ellsworth "Bud") of Clarence, NY; Jerold Cory (Joan) of Lockport, NY; Dennis Cory of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; beloved nieces, nephews, their families; plus cherished friends. In addition to his parents, Lee was predeceased by his brother-in-law Paul Beers and nephews Richard Muth and John Cahalan. His refreshing sense of humor, generous nature and enthusiasm is already dearly missed. In accordance with Lee's wishes, a remembrance will take place at a later time.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.