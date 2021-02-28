To the family: We were good Masonic friends for many years with Lee all the way up to the passing of Mary. Then he withdrew from contact. I tried many times to make contact. I want you to know his Masonic Brothers loved and respected him. I was so sad when we couldn't get him back into our fraternity. We shared many lovely memories and spent many days and events with our good friend and Brother Lee. We extend our sincerest sympathies to you and the family. Please know we will always remember him as a wonderful man; a friend and a Brother Mason. We will hold him in our thoughts and prayers. Respectfully submitted, Jeffrey Williamson, Past Grand Master of the State of New York. He is also a member of Western Star Lodge 1185 and we will remember him in our next meeting as well as the annual memorial service. God Bless.

Jeffrey Williamson March 1, 2021