Leland L. JONES Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
JONES - Leland L., Sr.
Of Hamburg; entered into rest February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Frances (nee Praczkajlo) Jones; devoted father of Susan M. (Timothy) Ring, Debra A. Jones, Margaret L. Morrell, David L. (Jeneane) Jones, Michael A. (Julie) Jones, Leland L. (Diane) Jones, Jr., late Timothy Jones and step-father of Regina L. Kirisits and Dorthea Gechell; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his late granddaughter Megan E. Horrigan; loving son of the late Remer and Amy Jones; dear brother of Shirley (late Arnold) Prutsman and the late Lloyd, Victor, Neal and Alvin Jones. Leland was lovingly cared for in his final years by his granddaughter April Carroll (Jerry Skinner). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mr. Jones was a Navy veteran, member of American Legion Post #1528, Ismailia Shriners, Hugh de Payens Commandery No.30 Knights Templar, F&AM Hamburg Council #91, Grand Lodge F&AM, Knights of the York Cross of Honour and the Niagara Frontier York Rite College No. 77. Leland was employed by Ford Motor Company for over 30 years and held the position as Union President with the U.A.W. for several years. He also worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a Labor Representative. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
1
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Kim Carroll & Troy Ples
March 2, 2021
To the family: We were good Masonic friends for many years with Lee all the way up to the passing of Mary. Then he withdrew from contact. I tried many times to make contact. I want you to know his Masonic Brothers loved and respected him. I was so sad when we couldn't get him back into our fraternity. We shared many lovely memories and spent many days and events with our good friend and Brother Lee. We extend our sincerest sympathies to you and the family. Please know we will always remember him as a wonderful man; a friend and a Brother Mason. We will hold him in our thoughts and prayers. Respectfully submitted, Jeffrey Williamson, Past Grand Master of the State of New York. He is also a member of Western Star Lodge 1185 and we will remember him in our next meeting as well as the annual memorial service. God Bless.
Jeffrey Williamson
March 1, 2021
Rest In Peace old friend. Fond memories of all those Sabre and Ameriks games and many laughs. Solidarity Brother!
Don Colligan
February 28, 2021
Lee, was a co-worker, mentor and friend who continually inspired me to do my best. Wishing the family strength to face the days ahead and Loving memories to forever hold within your Hearts. Rest in peace Lee.
Jamie Gregoire
Coworker
February 28, 2021
Lee was a co-worker of mine at Blue Cross. Always had a smile on his face. Such a nice man. Prayers for peace for his family.
Fran Trimper
February 28, 2021
Sorry to hear about Lee, my condolences to his family.
Jim Queer
February 28, 2021
