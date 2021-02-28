JONES - Leland L., Sr.
Of Hamburg; entered into rest February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Frances (nee Praczkajlo) Jones; devoted father of Susan M. (Timothy) Ring, Debra A. Jones, Margaret L. Morrell, David L. (Jeneane) Jones, Michael A. (Julie) Jones, Leland L. (Diane) Jones, Jr., late Timothy Jones and step-father of Regina L. Kirisits and Dorthea Gechell; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his late granddaughter Megan E. Horrigan; loving son of the late Remer and Amy Jones; dear brother of Shirley (late Arnold) Prutsman and the late Lloyd, Victor, Neal and Alvin Jones. Leland was lovingly cared for in his final years by his granddaughter April Carroll (Jerry Skinner). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mr. Jones was a Navy veteran, member of American Legion Post #1528, Ismailia Shriners, Hugh de Payens Commandery No.30 Knights Templar, F&AM Hamburg Council #91, Grand Lodge F&AM, Knights of the York Cross of Honour and the Niagara Frontier York Rite College No. 77. Leland was employed by Ford Motor Company for over 30 years and held the position as Union President with the U.A.W. for several years. He also worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a Labor Representative. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.