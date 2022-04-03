Menu
Lemuel A. CLINTON
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
CLINTON - Lemuel A.
Of Depew, NY, March 29, 2022. Beloved husband of Thelma C. (Collier) Clinton; father of Kenyokee C. (Robert) Crowell, Nataka Clinton, Kafi Kaid and Tory (Maria) Clinton; grandfather of Sierra (Zack) Schneider, Xavier Kaid, Ethan Crowell, Xander Kaid, Ella Crowell, Miles Crowell and Xameer Kaid; great-grandfather of the late Savanna Schneider; son of the late Robert L. and Artis (Funderburk) Clinton; brother of Tony Clinton and the late Michael Clinton; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Clinton was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
