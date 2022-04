COLANGELO - Lena A.(nee Ross)July 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Alfred; dear mother of Lori (Richard Kepes) and the late David (Linda) Colangelo; loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Michael, Daniel and Joseph; predeceased by a brother and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held by the family. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com