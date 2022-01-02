GRIGGS - Lena Mae
(nee Gordon)
Entered into eternal rest December 26, 2021. Loving wife of the late Walter M. Griggs, Jr. (owner of Walter M. Griggs, Jr. Funeral Home, Buffalo, New York); dearest mother of the late Omeri W. Monroe, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Omeri W. Monroe III; step-mother of Walter M. Griggs, III; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, January 7, 2022, 10 AM - 11 AM, at Greater Refuge Temple of Christ, 943 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, New York. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.