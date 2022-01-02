Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lena Mae GRIGGS
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
GRIGGS - Lena Mae
(nee Gordon)
Entered into eternal rest December 26, 2021. Loving wife of the late Walter M. Griggs, Jr. (owner of Walter M. Griggs, Jr. Funeral Home, Buffalo, New York); dearest mother of the late Omeri W. Monroe, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Omeri W. Monroe III; step-mother of Walter M. Griggs, III; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, January 7, 2022, 10 AM - 11 AM, at Greater Refuge Temple of Christ, 943 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, New York. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greater Refuge Temple of Christ
943 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Greater Refuge Temple of Christ
943 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
A beautiful person she was indeed. So glad to have known her. RIP, Sis. Griggs
JoAnn Stewart
Friend
January 6, 2022
What a lovely picture you posted. I was just looking at death notices because of my friend´s dad who passed but I noticed Ms. Griggs smile right away. That beautiful smile makes other people smile. Thank you.
Kelly V. Zarcone
Other
January 5, 2022
My love and sincere Condolences to the family for my beloved beautiful angel to me. God bless all of you Love Cynthia B Crippen
Cynthia B Crippen
Friend
January 5, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss.
Benny and Elonda Wood
Friend
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results