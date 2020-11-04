FALZONE - Lena M.
Of Amherst, entered into rest October 29, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Biagio and Crucifissa Falzone; dear sister of Joseph (late Jenny) Falzone, Lucille (James) Reynard, Carmela (late Carmen) Anzalone, the late Salvatore Falzone and the late Frances (late Tom) Muscato; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Saturday morning (November 7th) at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.