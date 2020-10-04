Menu
Lenita J. LEWIS
LEWIS - Lenita J.
RECEIVED HER WINGS September 20, 2020, after a 7 year battle with breast cancer. Dearest daughter of George R. Jr. and the late Juanita (nee Silas) Lewis; beloved sister of George R. Lewis III and Marguerite A. Lewis; cherished Godmother of Janae' DeLaney, Lia D'Alessandro, and Livia Ruggiero; also survived by a host of cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11 AM-12 noon at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY, where Memorial Services will immediately follow. Entombment Rosewood Atrium East Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited, masks are mandatory. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
