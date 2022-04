I pray that God will build a bridge of comfort for the family now and always. I've been knowing Ms. Bernice since I was a little girl. She used to sing and play the organ at Macedonia. You would swear you were in heaven!! She didn't sing. She sang!! She was always really sweet yet a force to be wrecken with. Rest in Heaven because I know that is where you are. God bless Maishia and the rest of the family!!

The Cummings Family *Denreece Friend January 12, 2022