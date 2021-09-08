Menu
Lenora FINEBERG
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
FINEBERG - Lenora
(nee Lenchner)
September 7th, 2021, Of Lauderhill, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Irving E. Fineberg. Devoted mother of Marc, David, Lewis, and the late Michael Fineberg. Loving grandmother of Eric Sanford, Marisa Beth (Marisa Blue), Vanessa Morri (John) Marfoglia, Alyse Morgan (Matt) Robinson, Jordan and Jamie Fineberg. Great-grandmother of Vincent Valentine Marfoglia and Declan Robinson. Also survived by Sharon Visciano-Fineberg and Liz Fineberg, Funeral Services from the AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Road, Friday at 1 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lenora's memory to the charity of the donor's choice. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road, Getzville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To say Bubbi was one of a kind is an understatement. I am blessed to have known her and been a part of her family. She had a spirit and a light that continues to shine within her sons and grandchildren and a sense of humor and optimism we will never forget. I will be forever grateful for her love and acceptance and the dear memories we shared.
Marisa Blue Alford
October 18, 2021
Lenora will live in our hearts forever. She was kind to everyone and such a special person. We love and miss you.
Liz Fineberg
October 10, 2021
Bubbi was the best. I miss her everyday. I will always be grateful for her kindness, wisdom, humor, spirit, warmth, and love
Marisa Fineberg
Family
October 9, 2021
With warmest childhood memories of laughter, loving attention with Auntie Becky, cousin Lenora and ... the unpredictable "twins!" Your delightful smile, infectious laughter, and words of kindness shall forever be in my heart! May your memory be for an eternal blessing. You shall truly be missed. Jill Fluxgold
Jill Fluxgold
Family
October 4, 2021
We will forever miss "Bubbe", Lenora, who was the matriarch of a loving and fun family. May she rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing.
Anne E. Russell
Family
September 16, 2021
You were the best Momma ever. Rest in Peace. God only knows you deserve eternal rest. Love your favorite son David.
David I. Fineberg
September 14, 2021
A Daughter, Wife, Mother, GrandMother, Great GrandMother, Cousin, and most of all Friend has passed. Lenora was a Beautiful Soul inside and out who courageously fought many bouts of cancer since 1997. Well respected by her Peers and very much Loved by her Family. Bubbe, May your Memory Serve as a Blessing for all who Mourn and Love You and wish You Eternal Peace.
Lewis M. Fineberg
September 13, 2021
