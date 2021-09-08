FINEBERG - Lenora
(nee Lenchner)
September 7th, 2021, Of Lauderhill, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Irving E. Fineberg. Devoted mother of Marc, David, Lewis, and the late Michael Fineberg. Loving grandmother of Eric Sanford, Marisa Beth (Marisa Blue), Vanessa Morri (John) Marfoglia, Alyse Morgan (Matt) Robinson, Jordan and Jamie Fineberg. Great-grandmother of Vincent Valentine Marfoglia and Declan Robinson. Also survived by Sharon Visciano-Fineberg and Liz Fineberg, Funeral Services from the AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Road, Friday at 1 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lenora's memory to the charity of the donor's choice
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.