Lenore A. KAWA
KAWA - Lenore A. (nee Galus)
Of Buffalo, NY, September 25, 2020, age 94, beloved wife of 56 years to the late Michael A. Kawa; dearest mother of Michael J., Wayne and David (Lynn) Kawa; loving grandmother of Sean and Grace; last remaining of ten siblings; Stanley (late Steph), Edward (late Helen), Jane Nemeth, George (late Anne), Michaline, Antoinette, Natalie, Adolph and Fran (late Joseph) Paniccia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on a future date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
