REIN - Lenore (nee Jacobs)
Of Williamsville, NY on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin "Buddy" Rein; devoted mother of Douglas (Sandra) Rein and the late Bruce Steven Rein; loving grandmother of Brina and Benjamin Rein; sister of the late Sidney Jacobs; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at the convenience of Lenore's family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Lenore's memory to the Bruce S. Rein Memorial Fund, c/o Templead Beth Tzedek, 1641 North Forest Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.