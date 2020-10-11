Butera - Leo Sr.
October 8, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Varga) Butera; devoted father of Nicole, Kristin, Toni (Jordan) Lambert, Leo, Jr. (Lindsay), Matthew, and Ashley Butera; cherished grandfather of Dominic, Riley, Lexi, Jordan, Jr., Aubrey, Macie, Hailey, and Leo; dear brother of Anthony (Mary) and late Angelo (Sally) Butera; also survived by many close friends and family. Friends received on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM at SS Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. In consideration for the health and safety of the family and attendees, please wear a facial covering and maintain social distance at all times. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.