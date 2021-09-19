CONNORS - Leo J., Jr.

September 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary "Peggy" (nee Kreuzer) Connors; cherished father of William (Karen L.), Gary (Gail), John (Karen) Connors, Mary (Ronald) Czech, Noreen (Robert) Downey and Carol (Richard) Seufert; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Maurice (late Delores) and the late Raymond (late Frances) Connors; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY (828-1846).







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.