BENEDYK - Leo J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 16, 2020, at age 83. Beloved husband of 58 years to Delores (nee Lesniak) Benedyk; devoted father of Donna and Martin Benedyk; cherished papa of Christine Benedyk; loving son of the late John and Rose Benedyk; dear friend of John (Yesenia) Carney; beloved companion of Max and Jaxson, the dogs; also survived by cosuins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (September 20, 2020) from 1-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Monday (September 21, 2020) at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Leo was a veteran of the US Army. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Leo's memory may be made to Kaely's Kindness Foundation, PO Box 341, Orchard Park, NY 14127, or online at www.kaelyskindness.org/donations
. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.