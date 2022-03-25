Menu
Leo MINNER
Gowanda High School
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St
Gowanda, NY
MINNER - Leo
Pharmacist and outdoorsman, Leo Minner's love for life will be remembered long after his passing. Leo entered into the loving arms of Jesus on March 23, 2022 at the age of 86. Leo was born in Gowanda and attended Gowanda High School and then the University of Buffalo, where he received his pharmacy degree. He married the love of his life Barbara (Taft) in 1956. Leo owned and operated The Corner Drug Store in Cattaraugus for many years. Leo is survived by his wife, Barbara (Taft); children Daniel (Cynthia), Cheryl Lautensack (Peter), Jeffrey (Amy) and Kathleen Duncan (William). Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Monica (Sweeney); his sister Mary Jane Wilson; and his brother Paul. Arrangements by MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, 105 East Main St., in Gowanda where visitation will be Friday, March 25, from 5-8 PM. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 26, at Mentley Funeral Home at 11 AM, with a Graveside Service following. Memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Cattaraugus Ambulance or the Cattaraugus Free Library.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2022.
