Buffalo News
Leo R. MOHLER
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MOHLER - Leo R.
Age 87, passed to eternal peace on March 23, 2022, at Hospice in Cheektowaga, NY. Leo was born August 10, 1935, to the late Edith and Herman Mohler in Carroltown, PA, the youngest of five siblings. Leo is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Lawrence) Norberg; grandsons, Samuel (Kayla), Matthew, and Colton Norberg; brother, Richard (Natomi) Mohler; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and friends. Leo was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Velma, Betty, Evelyn, Alvin and Donald. Leo and his former, wife Phyllis (nee Malloy), married April 7, 1956, and moved to Hamburg, NY. Leo retired from Bethlehem Steel and enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Leo was active in the Boston Snowmobile Club for many years. He enjoyed hunting, hiking and camping up until 2015, when he had a heart attack. In 2016, he was diagnosed with cancer and in 2017 Alzheimer's was added to his diagnoses. Leo was a loving and devoted father, grandpa, uncle and friend to everyone. He was always available when help was needed. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service for being supportive, understanding and accommodating during this difficult time. A special thank you to all of the people at Hospice in Buffalo for their loving care, support and sincere kindness to Leo and Lynn during Leo's last seven months of life. Thank you to Palliative Care, At Home Care and In Patient Care Center, God Bless You All! A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later time.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
