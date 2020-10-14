NOTARO - Leo S.
Age 88, of Sanborn, NY, passed into eternal life on October 10, 2020. Born on April 5, 1932, in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Philip and Mary (Alessi) Notaro. On August 25, 1951, Leo married the love of his life, Jeannette Guadagnino. Mr. Notaro was raised and attended schools in the West Side of Buffalo, a proud and true West Sider, and was self employed as a Sewer and Drain Contractor at GNG Contractors. In addition to his beloved wife of over 69 years, Leo was the cherished father of Jeanne (Rick) Johnson, Rosemary (Donald) Bowman, Leo M. (Dana) Notaro, Sandra (Robert) Kostiw and Dr. Thomas (Jodi) Notaro; loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother of Sebastian 'Sibby' (Rosie) Notaro, Philip (late Arlene) Notaro, Annie (late Mike) Insinna, James (late Shirley) Notaro, Anthony (Barb) Notaro and Elaine Thrasher; special brother-in-law to Frances and Eddie Finnerty; and also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Joseph (living, Myrt) Notaro. Per the request of Leo's family, Leo's visitation, Mass of Christian Burial and interment in North Ridge Cemetery will be held privately with his family. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and view his tribute video at www.GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.