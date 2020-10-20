RYBAK - Leo V.

Of Depew, October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Siembida); devoted father of Norman; loving grandfather of David; dear brother of the late John, Joseph, Casimer, Pearl and Lillian; father-in-law of Barbara; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Wednesday, 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, 6 ft. social distancing, and a maximum capacity of 33% in the funeral home and church will be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for your understanding. Mr. Rybak was a WWII proud Navy Veteran, a member of the Depew American Legion Post, 1528, F.O.E. Aerie 2692 and a retired Lancaster Post Master.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 20, 2020.