Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leocadia BAKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
BAKOWSKI - Leocadia
(nee Walas)
December 30, 2021 of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alexander A. Bakowski Jr.; dearest mother of Albert (Barbara) Bakowski and Valentine Bakowski; loving grandmother to Eric, Alan (Trish) and Rayanne; also survived by great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2501 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held Monday morning at 10 AM followed by interment in St. Matthews Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
3
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
3
Service
St. Matthew's Cemetery
180 French Road, West, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Albert, Alan (Trish) and Delores , so sorry on hearing of the passing of your Mom, Grandma and Sister. Heaven needed another Angel and found her. Please know that she is sitting with Grandpa and in no more pain. They will always be near to you. Such a sweet caring person.
John and Anita Dudas
Family
January 2, 2022
Sorry for you're family loss...Due to current health restrictions we won't be able to attend. We can only hope for a happy and healthy new year.
Carl&Lisa Nowakowski
Friend
January 2, 2022
My sister, Lori, was a wonderful mother to her 3 sons, Albert, Valentine and Terrance. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed arts and crafts. I enjoyed our many talks throughout the years. She will be missed very much by all whose path she crossed.
Dolores Konopa
Family
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results