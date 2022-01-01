BAKOWSKI - Leocadia
(nee Walas)
December 30, 2021 of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alexander A. Bakowski Jr.; dearest mother of Albert (Barbara) Bakowski and Valentine Bakowski; loving grandmother to Eric, Alan (Trish) and Rayanne; also survived by great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2501 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held Monday morning at 10 AM followed by interment in St. Matthews Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.